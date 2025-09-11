The biggest game of the day will without dounbt be Chesterfield v MK Dons.

Both sides head into the game looking to put an end to two games without victory. The Dons go into the game having lost two in a row, following last week’s home defeat to Grimsby Town, while Spireites were beaten by Walsall in their last game.

Crawley Town go in search of a second win of the season when they host Chelthenham Town in one of two early kick-offs.

Town, who this week bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of striker Ryan Loft, beat Harrogate Town last week to get their season up and running.

Leaders Gillingham host an improving Notts County side who are looking to give the Gills their first defeat of the season. County are now four unbeaten after a slow start.

Bromley – one of two sides still unbeaten, travel north to Oldham, while the only team yet to win, Accrington Stanley, host Colchester United.But

Accrington Stanley 1 Colchester United 1 Home: 35% Draw: 29% Away: 36%