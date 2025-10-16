The pre-season title favourites look like they may be finally living up to that tag after battering Bristol Rovers last time out.

The Dons are now fourth in the table while Crewe are out of the play-off places after defeat against Bromley last weekend.

Around the league, Notts County are going well after a slow start and have won four of their last six matches to leave them three points off the pace and with a game in hand.

They travel to Barnet this weekend to face a side also in form having adapted well to life back in the EFL.

Chesterfield are looking to make it three wins in a row at home when they host Fleetwood Town.

Leaders Walsall entertain Barrow, while there’s two huge clashes at the bottom end of the table with Newport County entertaining Cheltenham and Shrewsbury hosting Crawley.

Here we have asked AI how every game will go this weekend with it returning these predictions.

2 . Salford City 2 Oldham Athletic 1 Home: 45% Draw: 28% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Newport County 1 Cheltenham Town 0 Home: 40% Draw: 29% Away: 31% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales