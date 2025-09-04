Title favourites MK Dons are looking to put their first defeat of the season when they host a Grimsby Town side full of confidence following their win over Man United.

Dons are currently seventh in the early table after a solid start to the season, with three wins from their opening six games.

Notts County will be looking to get three points, and kick-start their season in the process, when Fleetwood Town visit Meadow Lane.

Neigbhours Chesterfield will travel to Walsall looking for revenge after their painful play-off defeat at the Bescot Stadium last season.

It promises to be a tough test for Spireites with Walsall having started the season with four wins from their first six games.

Oldham Athletic go in search of their first League Two win since returning the EFL when they travel to Cambridge United.

Four other clubs also enter the weekend with the same goal in mind, with Crawley Town, Accrington, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham still searching for a first win.

Elsewhere the league’s only two unbeaten sides – leaders Gillingham and Bromley – face each other in London.

1 . Newport County 1 Bristol Rovers 2 Home: 28% Draw: 27% Away: 45% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales