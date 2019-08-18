Ainsworth predicts Dons will cause big problems this season

MK Dons will cause a lot of problems in League 1 this season according to Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

While his side nabbed a last minute winner through former Dons loanee David Wheeler to win 3-2 at Adams Park on Saturday to move them up to third, Ainsworth said beating newly promoted Dons is something of a scalp already.

Speaking afterwards, Ainsworth said: "I was really pleased with the win, but MK Dons are a really good team and they will cause a lot of problems. I'm not thinking we've cracked anything, I'll just enjoy the win.

"They're a good side, with a very good manager. The two former Premier League boys, Regan Poole and Baily Cargill – wow, they're good players, they will cause problems.

"We know their centre backs get forward so well, we tried to combat it but the rotation in midfield was sometimes too much.

"I thought we played really well in the first 30 minutes of the first half – we created a threat. But momentum changes and MK scored a good goal.

"We nicked one with Fred (Onyedinma) on a counter, which is us to a T.

"In the second half, if I'm honest, belonged to MK for the first 25 minutes. They had attack after attack and we had to be stout. We just weren't troubled, but it was just a silly penalty to give away.

"I had to change something because they were getting on top, and we went to the way people expected us to play from the start with Bayo coming on. We went more direct and the script was written for David Wheeler. It's an awesome finish."

