Graham Alexander has been confirmed as the new head coach of MK Dons.

The 51-year-old has been the bookies' favourite to take over from Mark Jackson, who was sacked less than two days after the club was relegated to League Two, since Tuesday afternoon, taking over from the likes of Michael Appleton and Danny Cowley at the top of the list.

Alexander, formerly of Motherwell, Salford City, Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United, is joined at Stadium MK by assistant boss Chris Lucketti.

“I am delighted to be here and to be named head coach of MK Dons. I’m grateful to the club for showing faith in me and providing me with this fantastic opportunity.

“This is, of course, a club with great potential, though we know we need to win on the pitch to justify everything we’ve got off it - that’s what me and Chris are here to do. That will require a lot of hard work but we are both committed and driven to try and bring success to MK Dons.

“I am a head coach who is adaptable in my approach. It’s the players who go out onto the pitch and win games so it’s about analysing what they are best at and creating a framework which allows them to flourish.

"Ultimately, though, I’ve always set my teams out to score goals – without doubt that’s something we’ll be looking to bring to this job.”

He added: “Coming off the back of a difficult time for the club, I fully understand what the supporters will want and expect from their team.