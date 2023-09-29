Action from MK Dons' 1-1 home draw with Notts County

Graham Alexander believes it is going to take time for his MK Dons players to really generate some home comfort at Stadium MK

Dons entertain struggling Harrogate Town on Saturday (ko 3pm) off the back of their first home defeat of the season a fortnight ago, going down 2-1 to Stockport County.

That came after a 1-1 Stadium MK draw with Notts County, with those results coming off two wins in their opening home matches, against Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers.

The Dons boss isn't going to get dowbeat over a couple of disappointing home results, but he accepts there could be something of a hangover from last season when the team struggled on home soil as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One.

"We started the season really well here with two wins out of two, and then drew against Notts County, which I believe was a really good result," said Alexander.

"But then I just thought the Stockport game was flat.

"I don't think we had any significant spell of pressure or dominance, so we had to take our medicine and didn't pretend that we should have won that game.

"I don't believe the opposition did enough to win it either, I thought it should have been a draw, but they got the extra goal and that's what counts.

"But there is a big job with us here (at Stadium MK).

"We looked at the home record of MK last season, and it was the second worst in England, so there is going to be a bit of pain along the way.

"But we did start well and we just need to make sure that any punch on the nose we get, we get straight back up off the canvas.

"That is how football is, so this game will be a good test of the mentality of our squad and our players, that we can put this point behind us and look at the future, and that is all I am worried about.

"We keep talking to the players about looking forward, and how can make the next action, the next game, the next occasion we represent ourselves into a good one, and it is in our heads.

"Getting beat shouldn't impinge on the next game, unless you let it. Life is all about decisions, and deciding to be in a good mood, and deciding to be positive, is down to you as a person.

"That's how I live my life, I want my team to live life like that, and if I do that, I want the team do that, I want the supporters to do that.