New MK Dons goalkeeper Nathan Harness

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander took his new signing tally to four on Tuesday with the captures of shot-stoppers Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness from Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic respectively.

The two are at opposite ends of the experience scale, with 30-year-old MacGillivray closing in on 250 senior appearances and Harness, who is 23, having played fewer than 10.

The pair follow Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman through the Stadium MK doors, and Alexander explained the decision to go for two new goalkeepers.

New MK Dons signing Craig MacGillivray

“Craig is proven with a number of games under his belt at a higher level," said the Dons boss.

"He has a really good temperament and you know what you’re going to get from him – which is so important, from my experience, for his outfield team-mates.

“I tried to sign him at a previous club so he knows how much I rate him. I know he had a number of options, at a higher level as well, but there was a real thirst from him to come here. I think he will be a really good addition to the club – on the pitch and off the pitch.

“We have been looking to recruit two goalkeepers this summer and we wanted variety in terms of having one with experience and one much younger with potential – we have that with Craig and Nathan as well.

“That combination, we feel, will bring the best out of the unit and it will be down to the goalkeepers to compete for who wears the shirt.”

On the signing of Harness, he added: "This summer, we are looking for players who fit a certain criteria – players who have been there and done it and that we feel can lead the group, but also young and hungry players who bring an energy and motivation to get their career up and running.

“Nathan is a young player with great potential. He’s got good stature and he’s a goalkeeper who is really focused on keeping clean sheets before everything else.

