Nathan Harness in action for Charlton Athletic (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old arrives on a free transfer from The Valley, and becomes Dons boss Graham Alexander's third signing following the arrivals of Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman.

Harness will officially join Dons when his contract with the Addicks expires at the end of this month.

The keeper came through the youth ranks at Ipswich Town before moving to Charlton, where he has made one league start, as well as eight matches in the EFL Trophy.

Harness has also enjoyed spells in non-League football with Billericay Town, Welling United, Dulwich Hamlet and Bromley.

He has previously played against Dons, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 EFL Trophy win for Charlton in January, 2022.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Harness told iFollow MK Dons.

“When I first heard of the interest, it stood out to me so I couldn’t wait to get the deal done and become a Dons player.

“I’m a goalkeeper who, first and foremost, likes to keep the ball out of the net. I also like to think of myself as brave and I’m happy to fly at people’s feet when needed.

"Ultimately, I’m a player who wears my heart on my sleeve and will give my all for three points.