All-action start to 2020 for Newport Pagnell Town

Three missed penalties, a red card and an equaliser deep into stoppage time saw Newport Pagnell snatch a 1-1 draw with Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

In a fiery encounter at Willen Road on Saturday, Newport lost ground on the leading pack in SSML Premier Division, but remained fourth in the table thanks to Jake Stronge's last-ditch effort.

Town had missed an early penalty before Ben Gill opened the scoring for Vale after 27 minutes. They then missed a spot kick of their own before the interval. Newport had another great change to level things from the spot, but once again were unable to convert.

The home side were given a helping hand when Jack Elsey picked up his second yellow card 11 minutes into the second half to reduce the visitors to 10 men. It would take until the sixth minute of stoppage time though for Stronge to lash home the equaliser for Newport, rescuing a point.

In Division 1, MK Robins were held to a 3-3 draw by Ampthill Town, while in Division 2, Old Bradwell remain top after a 3-0 win over Buckingham United, MK Gallacticos smashed The 61FC (Luton) 6-0 and New Bradwell St Peter were 3-1 winners over Tring Corinthians.