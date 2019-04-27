All eyes on Mansfield as Tisdale brushes off Colchester defeat

Paul Tisdale was not going to dwell on the 2-0 defeat to Colchester United as results elsewhere left their automatic promotion in their hands.

Defeats for Mansfield and Forest Green let Dons off the hook after turning in a drab showing at the JobServe Community Stadium, with two goals at the start of each half sealing their fate.

With Bury's game with Tranmere postponed, it means the landscape has changed little, and a win over Mansfield at Stadium MK next week will see them playing League 1 football next season.

"It's all about what happens next," said Tisdale. "One more game, and if we win it, we can secure promotion. It's all about the next seven days.

"You can dig too deep into things at times. I don't think we did too much wrong for the first goal. We made the right approach, there was nothing hesitant about the start of the game, it's just a shot from the edge. The second goal is disappointing, we hesitated.

"We didn't seem to get a lot of luck in the game today – we hit the bar, hit the post and the rebound was onside. Maybe things haven't been going for us, but we have a game next week, a cup final – winner takes all.

"I'm not downbeat. And I wasn't with 20 minutes to go. I'm disappointed with the result, but I didn't know about results elsewhere."