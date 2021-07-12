'All signs point to an exit' for Grigg at Sunderland

Will Grigg

Will Grigg is unlikely to remain a part of the fold at Sunderland this season, according journalists at the Sunderland Echo.

The 30-year-old was given a runout for the Black Cats in their pre-season friendly against Spennymoor Town on Saturday in the 2-2 draw at Brewery Field. Though he missed an early chance to put Sunderland ahead, Grigg also put two on a plate for his team-mates to no avail.

Dons boss Russell Martin has made no secret of wanting to bring Grigg back to Stadium MK after a successful loan spell last season which saw him score eight goals after arriving in February. And he will still be keen to bolster his front line even after landing the loan signing of Max Watters from Cardiff City last week.

Mark Donnelly and Phil Smith, journalists at the Sunderland Echo, watched Grigg's performance at Spennymoor on Saturday and discussed his future at the Stadium of Light, but neither felt he would be a part of Lee Johnson's plans.

"Although he missed that early chance, Grigg’s all-round performance was fairly promising," said Donnelly. "He linked up well with those around him and there were some encouraging moments. Still, though, it’s tricky to see the striker becoming a first-team regular at the moment. Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their forward line this summer and there is outside interest in Grigg – although both MK Dons and Wigan Athletic are also pursuing other targets despite being linked with the 30-year-old.

"It will be an interesting transfer saga to follow this summer, but at the moment it still feels as if all signs are pointing towards an exit."

Smith added: "He played well. He'll have been frustrated to miss a good early opening but lots of players seemed to be struggling with the turf and that seemed to have an impact. His link-up play was good, and he clearly enjoys having more attacking players around him. He should have had two assists and so you have to praise his contribution.