Ambitious Hepburn-Murphy ‘can’t wait to get going’ after signing on at MK Dons

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has signed for MK Dons from Crawley Town (Picture: MKDons.com)

MK Dons new boy Rushian Hepburn-Murphy says he 'can't wait to get going' after signing on at Stadium MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Crawley Town striker became boss Paul Warne's latest signing on Wednesday, joining on a permanent deal subject to EFL and FA clearance.

The 26-year-old is excited by the 'great project' he is walking into, has been impressed by Warne, and is setting his sights on helping MK move up the EFL ladder once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get going," declared Hepburn-Murphy, who began his career at Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

"It’s a great project to be involved in and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season.

“The gaffer is brilliant; the first few conversations we had made me want to play for him.

"For me, this club should never be in league two.

"Who wouldn’t want to play here and get back up the leagues as quick as possible?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepburn-Murphy has a record of 30 goals in 78 senior starts and 76 substitute appearances in senior English football.

He joins after his best season in terms of goals, netting 11 times as Crawley were relegated from league one last season, so what can the Dons fans expect to see from their new man?

“I like to try and entertain, getting at defenders one-on-one and scoring goals," said the Birmingham-born player.

"A fun fact! I scored a hat-trick at Stadium MK (while on loan at Tranmere in 2019) so hopefully I can do that again!

“My favourite position is down the middle, but I’m versatile enough I can play across the front three positions.”