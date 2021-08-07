An enjoyable day with a heart breaking ending for interim boss Lewington

Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington felt like he aged a decade while stood in the dugout for his first game in charge of MK Dons.

The thrilling 3-3 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium had a bit of everything for the interim boss - goals, controversy in the form of a potential red card, a comeback hero in Hiram Boateng and late heartbreak as Dons conceded an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

His opinion still hasn't changed, he still doesn't want the job, but his first experience in charge he said was a thrilling one.

"That was a whole season in one," he said afterwards. "It was a mad game, and the weather was doing it's best to get all four seasons in as well. It was hectic, but it was a good game to watch as well.

"We started really well. What we worked on in the week went really well and we looked really good. We went 1-0 up and had Troy's effort cleared off the line. Has that gone in, 2-0 would have taken the wind out of their sails. And their first shot is a free-kick and there's not a lot we could do about it, but that put them back in the game.

"Their second put the fans back on top of us, but we hung in there and I was really pleased with the character to get back into it. From there, it was only us who looked like going on to win it. It's just unfortunate we were 20 seconds away from winning it.

"It was heart breaking at the end. There's normally one chance in stoppage time and we thought it had come and gone, we'd put our bodies on the line and managed to get that one away. But we switched off with 20 seconds to go. It's disappointing, but I'm not pointing fingers. Overall, I'm really pleased."

With Dons still hunting for a successor to Russell Martin, who's Swansea side were beaten 2-1 in their first game of the season, Lewington admitted he does not know how long he will remain in charge for, but said he will do the job for as long as it takes until a new manager is hired.