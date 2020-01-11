An ideal start to life at MK Dons for Carlton Morris

Scoring on his debut, Carlton Morris said it was a great way to start life for MK Dons.

He lashed home Sam Nombe's 76th minute cross to equalise for the visitors and snatch a point against high-flying Coventry City, having come on at half time.

The 24-year-old signed on loan from Norwich on Wednesday, and said scoring in front of the nearly 900 away fans was a great way to start his time at Stadium MK.

"It's an ideal start for anyone at a new club, but the most important thing was to come to a team who are doing well, we put on a show and got a point.

"It was fantastic to score at that end, and they turned out in great numbers today. It was a joy to see. I'm really happy with the goal, but really happy with the point at a difficult place to come.

"(I'd like to score) As many as possible would be nice! We're a team that creates chances, we move the ball well. There wasn't as lot created in the first half, but we moved it well and wore them down and I think that's how we will get our rewards later in games."

Carlton Morris celebrates his equaliser

Coming back into the game after Sam McCallum's 51st second opener, Morris said the way the game unfolded at St Andrews played to his strengths and felt Dons could have gone on to snatch the win.

He said: "We created a few chances after it as well, we had a few corners. We didn't just get the goal and sit back, we were on the front foot and aggressive.

"I enjoy the brand of football here, and it suits my game. I think I showed that in my half of football. I got on the ball, gave my team-mates an option and got us up the pitch and thankfully we got a goal from it. That mentality will be something we can carry on."