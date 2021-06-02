Announcements could be made as early as next week as Dons' recruitment drive gains pace

Andrew Surman is one of five players out of contract this summer to be offered new deals at Stadium MK

Liam Sweeting hopes MK Dons could be in a position to announce signings or contract renewals as early as next week.

While transfer dealings in League One have been quiet so far in the off-season, Dons have had several contract offers still waiting to be signed.

Sweeting, who will continue to play a key role in Dons’ recruitment process, admitted the club is close to making announcements for next season, hinting at both renewals and fresh faces in the works.

He said: “We’ve got some contract renewals which could happen soon, and some discussions which could happen too.

“But there have only been a handful of League One signings so far because everyone is assessing where the country is, what the government are going to do and we’ll see what next season is going to look like.

“It’s all underway, and has been since the last window closed. Something could drop soon, something could take a bit more time.

“The guys we’re looking at to sign renewals are in credit with the club, we will give them the time they need.

“There will be a time where we have to move on but that’s in light of the other options we’ve got available to us. I anticipate we’ll be beyond that process within the next week.”

With Charlie Brown, Jay Bird and Sam Nombe the only strikers on the books at the club next season, Sweeting said adding to Dons’ front line was the top priority this summer, with the core of the team already signed up and in position.

“It’s quite clear - we will have to do some work at the top end of the pitch,” he continued.

“We’ve got an excellent young core in the defence, keeper and David Kasumu in front of them. The build-up, which takes a lot of work, is already there.

“We’ll be looking to add at the top end of the pitch, wing-backs and strikers.