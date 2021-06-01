Another former club in the hunt to sign Grigg

Will Grigg

Will Grigg's former club Wigan Athletic have thrown their hat in the ring to sign the striker from Sunderland.

Dons boss Russell Martin has made no secret of his desire to sign the 29-year-old, offering him a way out of his turbulent time at the Stadium of Light.

Grigg netted eight goals during his second loan spell at Stadium MK, including a club record four in one game in the 5-0 mauling of Swindon Town. His form though has attracted attention from elsewhere, namely Ipswich Town, managed by Grigg's former boss Paul Cook. And it appears Wigan Athletic too, who sold the striker to Sunderland for £4 million in January 2019.

Grigg scored 65 goals in 150 appearances for the Latics in a three-and-a-half year spell at the DW Stadium.

Sunderland missed out on promotion from League One, losing to Lincoln City in the semi-finals, and Grigg's availability may end up costing more should the Black Cats choose to sell him to a rival third-tier outfit.