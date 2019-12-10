Another hour in the tank for Nombe

Sam Nombe made another step towards a full comeback by playing for an hour in a reserve game against Cambridge United on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was skippering the Central League Cup match for the reserves, having played for 16 minutes on Saturday away at Doncaster for Russell Martin's first team.

There was little Nombe could do to help Dons' fortunes though, as they fell 3-0 down at the break. Dons pulled one back courtesy of an own goal from Josh Gray on 57 minutes before Nombe was withdrawn as part of his rehab programme.

Dons cut the lead to one goal with six minutes remaining when Rio Deall fired in a second, but they could not complete the comeback.