Anxiety is growing for Tisdale and MK Dons

Paul Tisdale urged for unity after yet another defeat for MK Dons as they went down 3-1 to Tranmere Rovers.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy bagged a hat-trick for Rovers as they eased their relegation fears, while adding to Dons' after Kieran Agard was given a first-half red card.

Dons' run, which has seen them pick up just 1 point from a possible 27, leaves them a point above the relegation zone.

"We're all frustrated," said Tisdale. "I have nothing else to focus on but the dressing room. Everyone is frustrated, and there's a huge anxiety around that place, but we have to keep the dressing room together. There has to be a willingness to work hard for each other."

Agard's red card five minutes before the break, with the game poised at 1-1, was dubious but changed the course of the encounter. After Ben Reeves' goal, levelling things on 38 minutes, Dons had looked to build up a head of steam in the run up to half time before the striker was given a straight red for his tackle on Neil Danns.

Tisdale continued: "It hinged on that sending off. It changed the game completely, whether it's right or wrong.

"We're in a terrible rut. At 1-1, there was a palpable change in confidence and atmosphere, and then we had a red card. Our minds immediately went to what's next. For whatever happened, we tried hard and kept going to the end. All we have now is our dressing room and the believe and the hard work. They continue to show it to us, I'm proud of it but it's getting us no rewards.."

Agard's red card means a suspension for the striker - the one area of the pitch Dons desperately need bodies.

"If it wasn't so serious, I'd laugh," the manager added. "You can appeal a straight red, I'm not saying we are, but it affected hugely. Of all the players, it would be a centre forward. It's just one thing after another.

"The game was in the balance after that. The third one – we're down to 10 men and taking huge chances so it could happen. But after their second, it was a huge uphill battle."