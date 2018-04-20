Applause to pay tribute to Woburn & Wavendon coach Paul King

Woburn & Wavendon FC are asking local clubs to join them in a minute of applause for coach Paul King.

The popular coach of the U9s Hurricanes passed away recently, prompting the club to pay tribute to the man who 'helped launch and develop the football journeys of many young players.'

Woburn & Wavendon FC are asking teams in the Milton Keynes area who may have known or played against Paul's sides to join them in a minute of applause ahead of their games on April 21 and 22 as a mark of respect.

"Woburn & Wavendon FC has been deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of one of our team managers," said chairman Robert Hill. "Paul King coached and managed our Under 9 Hurricanes Team, and had been responsible for launching and developing the football journeys of many young players.

"In recognition of his energy and enthusiasm for his team, the Club and local grassroots football, we hope that other teams will join with us in 1 minutes' applause ahead of all matches on 21st and 22nd April. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul's family at such a distressing time".

"The club has received so many kind messages and thoughts which we have relayed to Paul’s family. One positive thing to come out of this terrible news is the tremendous support and encouragement the wider football family has given, and in particular the strength we hope Paul's family has derived from the magnificent response.

"All those involved in grassroots football will know how difficult it is to find that special kind of person who can be the right kind of Manager and coach to all our young players. Paul was certainly one of the best. But the response has shown the huge power of football to do good and unite."