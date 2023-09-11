Are you really an MK Dons fans if you don't do these 10 things?

Being an MK Dons fan, you’ve got to put up with a lot of grief from the outside world.
From the usual hilarious questions, assertions and abuse, a lot of the current fanbase have lived out every moment of the club’s history, and hold it dear.
But there are a lot of tropes fans have been through, both individually and as a group that single you out as something special.
If you’re an MK Dons fan through and through, you will have done most, if not all of these things. And remember, it’s just a bit of fun!
1. The ten things all MK Dons fans have done
How many of these are you guilty of?! Photo: Jane Russell
2. Romanticised a loan player
Benik Afobe, Will Grigg, Patrick Bamford, Harvey Barnes - just a few of the names all MK Dons fans have held dear, and have wished would come back and turn everything around! Photo: CARL COURT
3. Referred to this moment by it's proper name
You've seen the picture, you know what happened, you know what it's called and why it's called that. Move over Maradona, it's the Heel of God Photo: Michael Regan
4. Considered getting an obscure player name printed on your shirt
We've seen a more than a couple down the years. An obscure player on your shirt can go one of two ways - sometimes you stumble on a midfield maestro, sometimes you get a player who came from the Real Madrid B team Photo: Tony Marshall