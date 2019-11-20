Armed forces go free to MK Dons clash with Rotherham

Members of the armed forces can watch MK Dons' game against Rotherham for free this Saturday at Stadium MK.

Armed forces members, scout groups and veterans are entitled to up to one free ticket and one free guest ticket, with additional tickets available at a discounted rate.

To mark the club's Armed Forces Day. there will be a military-themed fanzone in the arena, with military vehicles, an army assault course and much more.

