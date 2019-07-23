Asonganyi goal hands Dons win over Hemel Hempstead

Dylan Asonganyi scored a wonderful solo effort to see off a lively Hemel Hempstead Town side on Tuesday night.

The teenager showed great footwork to open the scoring seven minutes into the second period, having replaced injured Sam Nombe in the first period.

In the third pre-season friendly of the summer, it was, by and large, the same team which finished at Welwyn Garden City on Friday which started at Hemel.

The Tudors this season are led by former AFC Wimbledon man Sammy Moore, who played in the first ever meeting between the sides back in 2012. The man who scored for AFC that day, Jack Midson, started on the bench for Hemel.

Despite being in control for much of the half, it was the home side who had the better chances in the opening 45 minutes. Tyrone Sterling's ambitious overhead kick landed on the roof of the net, while Alex Wall nearly capitalised on Russell Martin's mistake, only to be bailed out by Stuart Moore.

At the other end, Martin, Regan Poole and Kieran Agard all came close, though Sam Beasant - son of Dave - was not really tested.

Sam Nombe had a poor game up front, and hobbled off shortly before half time, replaced by Dylan Asonganyi. And it was the teenager who would fire Dons into the lead seven minutes into the second half with a brilliant solo effort from just inside the box.

He could have doubled their advantage two minutes later when again he danced through, only to be denied by Beasant.

Hemel did not let their heads drop despite Dons' control of the game. Liam Nash hit a clever ball on the turn to get Moore scrambling, while Alex Wall fires a free kick low and wide of the mark. More good news for Dons fans came with nine minutes to go when Baily Cargill came on for his first minutes since March.

MK Dons: Moore (Walker 87), Lewington (Brittain 60), Williams (Cargill 81), Walsh (Pattison 81), Poole (Sorinola 81) Martin (Harley 60), McGrandles (Kasumu 81), Houghton (Reeves 74), Boateng (Mason 74), Nombe (Asonganyi 41), Agard (Bowery 74)