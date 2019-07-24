Asonganyi is playing himself into Dons' plans

Dylan Asonganyi is playing himself into contention for more regular first team football after a string of impressive displays during pre-season.

After a fine effort against Brackley Town last week, Asonganyi added a second goal to his name on Tuesday in the 1-0 win over Hemel Hempstead. A brilliant solo effort seven minutes into the second period, the 18-year-old weaved his way through the Hemel defence to fire home the only goal of the game, and make his mark on the affair.

Asonganyi was a first half substitute, replacing Sam Nombe, who limped out after a difficult 40 minutes for the striker.

But while Nombe struggled, Asonganyi's performances recently have played him into the right minds ahead of next week's season opener.

"Dylan has been great," said first team coach Mel Gwinnett. "He's a young boy learning his trade. It's great for him to have the likes of Joe Mason and Kieran Agard and Jordan Bowery around him, they're helping him. He listens, he learns, he's keen, he has pace and trickery.

"He's done very well, and he is making us sit up and take notice.

"We've got a smaller squad this year, but with more quality. With a couple of injuries, the younger lads will be in and around it. We've got some good young lads in there."