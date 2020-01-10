Away day blues are something Dons must get over

MK Dons need to change their mindset when they play away from home, according to Alex Gilbey.

Nearly four months on from their last win on the road, Dons have turned in poor performances recently against Gillingham, Southend and Newport County, while home form has flourished.

Gilbey, who was named Player of the Month for December, said he was not sure if there was an immediate fix to solve their problems when it comes to playing on the road, but said Dons may need to get a bit more 'rough and ready' when it comes to playing away from home.

"I don't know (how you change it)," he said. "You have to know you're going there to get in a fight, and I don't think we did that for the Gillingham and Southend games. We have to go with a different mentality, know we won't have it all our own way and be really up for the fight. We just have to be better."

In nine games away from Stadium MK since September 14 and the 3-0 win over Blackpool, Dons have drawn one of them - the Boxing Day 2-2 with Southend. And with trips to Coventry and Burton Albion coming up next for Russell Martin's side, the manager says away form is something his team are looking at.

He said: "I think we learned a lot from Gillingham, Southend was a different challenge, but we're looking at things to help us with that. It comes down to having personnel to change that. I've got complete confidence and believe in these guys but we need to make sure we get back to it on Saturday.

"Coventry will be a different game on Saturday, but there are times we'll go to that are difficult to play at and we'll be much more prepared for that after Gillingham, Southend and Newport. It's part of our process, what we're doing."