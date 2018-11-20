Back-to-back hat-tricks for Liversedge as Newport hit Whitworth for six

Tom Liversedge hit his second hat-trick in as many games as Newport Pagnell Townhit six again, this time thrashing Wellingborough Whitworth 6-1 on Saturday.

Liversedge hit home his second triple, with Dom Lawless bagging consecutive braces at London Road. Jake Watkinson added the sixth having replaced Liversedge late on.

The Swans had struggled with form in UCL Premier Division this season, but with back-to-back six-goal wins, they are up to 12th in the table and face a trip to 15th place Harborough Town this weekend.

Manager Darren Lynch had been plagued with selection issues early in the season, but with his strikers now firing on all cylinders, and players returning from unavailability and injury, Lynch says he is finally having good headaches.

"I’m over the moon with the last two results and especially the way we’ve played, and taken our opportunities in front of goal," he said. "Hopefully I’ll have a few lads back next week and competition for places will be made more difficult for me. It's a great headache to have as a manager!"