Back to the drawing board for Moore's Doncaster Rovers

After one win in their last seven, Darren Moore says he has taken his Doncaster Rovers side back to basics ahead of the visit of MK Dons on Saturday.

Rovers played just two games in League One in November, drawing 2-2 with Burton before a 1-0 defeat to leaders Wycombe Wanderers. They currently sit 14th

Their season has come in fits and spurts so far. After four consecutive wins early on, Doncaster struggled during September and October before form picked up again towards the end of the month.

But with four defeats in their last seven matches, and their only win coming in the FA Cup replay against AFC Wimbledon, Moore said he had to take his side back to the drawing board this week in preparation for the visit of MK Dons.

"It has been back to the drawing board this week, and re-emphasising the quality points that have brought us the success thus far this season," said Moore.

"We've got our own personal review of our performances to look at to try and get back to the best levels that we can, and play the football, work-rate and commitment we showed at the start of the season."

On Dons, Moore said: "They didn't get off to the best of starts this season, but they've got a new manager in in Russell Martin. He has his own ideas, his own ways. It looks like they've turned a corner in the last couple of weeks, and got a good result on Tuesday night.

"They'll have had the last couple of weeks to work in-house to prepare. As a team, they'll be looking to put a run of games together for Christmas."