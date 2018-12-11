Baldock deliver knockout blow to Gallacticos

MK Gallacticos were sent packing from the League Challenge Trophy on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Baldock Town.

First half goals from Kieran Barnes and Charlie Hayford put the visitors in charge before Owen Robertson added a third three minutes after the restart.

In SSML Division 2, Old Bradwell United shared an eight-goal thriller with third placed Pitstone & Ivinghoe, winning 5-3. United had to come from 2-0 down too, but goals from Mo Aden Deria and a Darryl Smith penalty - which also saw the hosts reduced to 10-men - drew them level before the break.

Daniel Smith fired United in front in the second half, with Peter Maxey and Scott Valentine making it 5-2, though the hosts pulled back a late consolation. The result sees Old Bradwell move up to sixth spot, 10 points adrift of leaders Berkhamsted Raiders but with seven games in hand.

Clean Slate remain rooted to the bottom of the table though after losing 4-0 to Grendon Rangers.