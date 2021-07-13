Baldwin joins Dons on a free transfer

Aden Baldwin

Dons' defensive ranks have been bolstered with the signing of Aden Baldwin on a free transfer from Bristol City.

The 24-year-old has been training with Dons since the start of pre-season, putting pen to paper on a deal on Tuesday ahead of Dons' trip to King's Lynn Town for their opening friendly.

“I’m really excited to be signing here,” Baldwin told iFollow MK Dons in his first exclusive interview with the Club: “It’s good to get this done early doors, before the start of the season, and I can’t wait to get started for real.

“I had a spell training here two seasons ago but the Gaffer was happy for me to come back for this pre-season. I like to think I’ve been able to show the manager and the coaching staff what I’m able to do and I’m grateful to now be an MK Dons player.

“I can’t wait to get going now. Hopefully I can get a full pre-season under my belt so I can be all guns blazing for the first game.”

Manager Russell Martin said: “We’ve known of Aden for a while, with Luke (Williams) having worked with him before at Bristol City and having watched him a number of times.

“He came in this summer so we could see where he was at physically and we’ve been impressed with his athleticism but also his attitude and his desire – he’s taken on board what we’ve asked of him.