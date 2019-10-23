Barry-Murphy lauds his Rochdale players after convincing Dons win

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy says his side were fully deserving of the win over MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Goals from Callum Camps and Ian Henderson - both from corners - piled on the misery for Dons as they slumped to their sixth league defeat in seven games, while Dale picked up their third straight win to climb to 11th.

“It is a great win for the players. The effort they put in was enormous against an opponent we know very well,” said Barry-Murphy.

“We were conscious of how much it would take and there were a lot of tired bodies in the dressing room afterwards.

“The guys gave everything for the cause. I want them to enjoy it and reflect on a huge effort over the last five or six weeks when the results have been tough.

“The players looked to me as if they had no lack of belief. We attacked the MK Dons goal whenever we could and we got a second goal through a trademark Ian header.

“We had chances to add to that and we could – and should – have scored a lot more goals.

“We cannot always control how many goals we score, but we can control the way we play."