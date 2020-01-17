'Being good' helps Lewington to another MK Dons milestone

Dean Lewington
Saturday's game against Sunderland could be Dean Lewington's 750th MK Dons appearance, and he has revealed his secret to his longevity.

The left-back has been an ever-present in the Dons side for most of his career, wearing the captain's armband for a decade as well as representing the club in three different divisions.

And his secret to remaining a stalwart in his position?

"Being good, I suppose!" he joked. "The level of consistency and being injury-free has helped too. I've been lucky with injury to help me be consistent. Some boys are in the treatment room for... questionable reasons after games! There are a lot of questionable injuries. We all play with injuries, and I'm willing to play through it.

"It's just a bit of luck and how you're made. Some people are really unlucky with how they get injured, and I'm a fairly lucky one, not sure why."

Landmarks are becoming a regular thing for Lewington, who marked his 800th career game last season, but while he acknowledges them, he does not spend much time dwelling.

He said: "We've done so many now, we're running out of things to talk about! Maybe by 900 I'll be finished by then!

"It's a weird one because the game are split between MK and Wimbledon, so there are dates when you get a few in quick succession. They're nice but there are more important things. It's a nice milestone but it's just another game and it's a big one for the club."