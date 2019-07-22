Ben Reeves no longer training with MK Dons

Former Dons midfielder Ben Reeves is no longer training with the club.

The 28-year-old had been keeping fit with his former club after being released by Charlton earlier in the summer, even playing for an hour against Welwyn Garden City on Friday night.

While Paul Tisdale said there were no plans to sign the midfielder, many Dons fans were keen to see him return, and the pair were seen in discussion after the game at Hern Way on Friday night, alongside Executive Director Andy Cullen.

However, in a video posted by MK Dons on Twitter this morning, Reeves was noticeably missing from the training session at Woughton on the Green.

After signing Rhys Healey last week, Paul Tisdale said he felt his side was 'complete' if he were not to make any more signings.