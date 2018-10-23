Best performance of the season from Newport in Deeping draw

Newport Pagnell Town boss Darren Lynch said his side put in their best performance of the season in their 1-1 draw with Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

The game had to wait until the 72nd minute for the opener, while came the way of the visitors as Scott Mooney fired Deeping into the lead. But Jake Stronge's first goal for Newport four minutes later ensured a share of the points.

But the Swans missed a handful of chances to have the game wrapped up by half time, but for some fine goalkeeping. While the result means Newport remain 15th in UCL Premier Division, Lynch was happy with the performance he saw.

"If I’m honest I’m disappointed we didn’t take the three points," he said. "It’s the best we’ve played this season and their keeper kept them in it with some great saves and and we should have done better with other chances.

"Second half we started really well again but they missed a great chance and then against the run of play in my opinion they scored when our keeper miss kicked a clearance to their striker who controlled it and fired it in the top corner.

"Fair play to the lads though as we kept going and finally equalised when a cross dropped in the box and Jake Stronge fired the ball into the bottom corner. We created some half chances but couldn’t find the winner so it ended 1-1.

"We now face four tough home games starting next sat against Holbeach."