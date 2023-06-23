News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer is tipping MK Dons to be in the play-off places.The BonusCodeBets supercomputer is tipping MK Dons to be in the play-off places.
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer is tipping MK Dons to be in the play-off places.

Betting supercomputer predicts where MK Dons will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Barrow - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:43 BST

It predicts MK Dons will be battling it out for a play-off place as they look to win promotion at the first attempt.

At the other end Crawley, Morecambe and Harrogate Town are expected to fight it out for the relegation places

Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

Winner: 10/3

1. Wrexham

Winner: 10/3 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Winner: 7/1

2. Stockport County

Winner: 7/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Winner: 8/1

3. Notts County

Winner: 8/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Top seven: 11/10

4. Bradford City

Top seven: 11/10 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:MorecambeLeague TwoCrawleyHarrogate Town