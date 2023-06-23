A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.

It predicts MK Dons will be battling it out for a play-off place as they look to win promotion at the first attempt.

At the other end Crawley, Morecambe and Harrogate Town are expected to fight it out for the relegation places

Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.

You can get all the latest Dons news here.

1 . Wrexham Winner: 10/3 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County Winner: 7/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Notts County Winner: 8/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City Top seven: 11/10 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales