Big Dons win was due says Tisdale

After winning their first league game on the road on Saturday, Paul Tisdale said it was a win long in the making.

The 3-0 win over Blackpool saw Dons climb into 10th place in League One, while also being their third success in a row.

After poor showings against Peterborough and Accrington before though, Tisdale demanded more from his squad, and said the win at Bloomfield Road was due.

"I knew we had it in us," he said. "We've had some difficult Saturdays on the road this year. You can't predict a 3-0, but you can predict a tough mentality and that's exactly what we had.

"It's a good 3-0 win, but it was 3-0 because of how we played. We counter-attacked really well. Maybe, today is the sort of day that if you stepped that up too much, you don't win 3-0.

"At half time, it was about confidence. We could have just defended, but I saw more there and I encouraged them to take a chance and show more confidence. The third goal showed that with quick passing through the lines. There is more to come but I'm taking 3-0.

"My teams will always develop. We're not usually boom or bust. I don't expect to win every game 3-0 this year, but it gets us going. I've warned the players that we needed one of these because we haven't been good enough this year."