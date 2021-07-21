Bishop talks end as he opts for Lincoln switch

Teddy Bishop

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has opted to sign for Lincoln City after early talks with MK Dons failed to come to any agreement.

The 24-year-old worked with Dons coach Matt Gill at Portman Road last season, making 38 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring four goals.

Dons and Ipswich had been sat around the negotiation table last week, agreeing terms for Scott Fraser to move to Suffolk for an undisclosed fee.

Bishop had been linked with a move to Stadium MK throughout the summer, even before Fraser’s move to Ipswich came to fruition.

Reports had suggested Dons were on the brink of completing the signing, but the Citizen revealed talks with the midfielder were at a very preliminary stage and a deal was not close.