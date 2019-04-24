Bittersweet Easter for Newport Pagnell Town

Newport Pagnell Town will finish in the top half of the UCL Premier Division this season after a mixed bag Easter weekend.

The Swans started the double-header off well, with a 2-1 win over Boston Town at Willen Road on Saturday. But Easter Monday saw them lost 1-0 to Eynesbury.

Darren Lynch's side now sit eighth with one game to go, unable to catch Eynesbury in seventh, while both Oadby and Desborough could both catch them on the final day should they fail to beat Peterborough Northern Star.

In SSML Division 1, MK Robins were 4-2 winners on Easter Monday over Codicote, making up for the 3-2 defeat to Buckingham Athletic on Saturday. With one game remaining, Robins cannot climb or drop from 15th spot.

Old Bradwell climbed into second spot in SSML Division 2 after back-to-back victories over Easter. Saturday's 1-0 win over champions Bovingdon was then followed up by a 4-1 win over Clean Slate on Easter Monday as they climbed above Berkhamsted Raiders. They sit ten points adrift of Bovingdon with two games in hand, but cannot catch them. This Saturday, Old Bradwell take on Marlow in the final of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy.

New Bradwell St Peter will finish 11th after losing 6-3 to Berkhamsted on Saturday, and play Old Bradwell next week in their final game of the season.