'Black and white' compared to last season says Lewington

A year is a long time in football, and Dean Lewington says promotion back to League 1 shows how far MK Dons have come.

The skipper oversaw his side 'sleepwalking' into a relegation scrap last season, which ultimately led to their worst ever season as they dropped to the fourth tier.

But fast forward a year, and Lewington was turning provider for David Wheeler to head home the only goal of the game in Dons' 1-0 win over Mansfield, securing promotion back to League 1 at the first time of asking.

"It's black and white," said Lewington, describing the difference in the dressing room compared to last season. "The despair that was around the place after the way the season had gone. Twelve months on, it's a happier place, it's vibrant, it's jumping. Hopefully, we've taken a couple of steps forward!"

Lewington's corner was nodded home by Wheeler after just two minutes, and having scored twice the last time Dons were promoted, the skipper admitted perhaps he was the right man for promotion clashes.

He joked: "I guess they are! I'm just happy to contribute in any way possible. We worked hard on set pieces this week I'm delighted with the win."