Boateng is ready to fight for a place in Dons' starting line-up

Hiram Boateng will be looking to make a big impression on Paul Tisdale during pre-season training to earn himself a place in the starting line-up.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the move to Stadium MK this summer from Exeter City, reuniting with manager Tisdale for a second time.

A box-to-box midfielder, Boateng says he wants to add to Dons' attacking force next season but knows a place in the starting 11 is not to be taken for granted.

He said: "I'm a central midfielder and I bring loads of energy. I like to create goals and I want to add scoring goals more to my game as well. I'll give my all for the team and the boys on the pitch.

"I know it won't be an easy task, I need to come in and show what I can do, do my best, integrate and get myself in the team. I've come here to play football and I'll do my best to get into the frame.

"We've got a really good group here from what I've seen so far. The boys train hard, it's so competitive! A lot of lads just want to win! Off the back of a promotion, from what we've seen from others in the past, if we can keep that momentum we can keep pushing forwards. We need to be tough to beat and lay a foundation from that."