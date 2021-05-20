Boateng thanks Cambridge United for his successful loan spell

Hiram Boateng

He may not have a long-term future at MK Dons, but Hiram Boateng paid tribute to his Cambridge United team-mates after his loan spell came to an end.

The 25-year-old returns to Stadium MK with one year remaining on his contract but Russell Martin has already said there is little chance of Boateng playing much part in proceedings next season either.

Spending this season on loan at the Abbey Stadium, Boateng made 27 appearances as Cambridge secured promotion from League Two finishing second behind champions Cheltenham.

Taking to Twitter to thank the U's, Boateng wrote: "Been an unforgettable season here on loan, dubbed to get relegated and end up with a promo! Testament to the character of the people at this club and the way they conduct themselves on and off the pitch everyday.