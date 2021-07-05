Bolstering the front-line is the obvious but essential problem facing MK Dons

Cameron Jerome was last season's top scorer but moved to Luton

Every club will be thinking exactly the same thing, as they do in every transfer window, but the need for a striker at Stadium MK is now of top priority.

Somewhat predictably, last season's top-scorer Cameron Jerome was 'one and done' as he took his 15 goals down the M1 to Kenilworth Road to join Championship side Luton Town, while Will Grigg, who scored eight goals during the second half of the season, returned to parent club Sunderland and has attracted a lot of interest from other portions of League One.

While Sam Nombe was never due to be a part of Russell Martin's plans, his departure for Exeter City, along with that of Joe Mason and Kieran Agard too, leaves Dons with precious little on the ground when it comes to strikers - only youngsters Charlie Brown and Jay Bird.

Will Grigg has attracted interest from a lot of League One clubs

Having significantly bolstered the midfield so far during this window, signing Scott Twine and securing season-long loans for Ethan Robson and Josh Martin, focus will have to pull towards the front end of the pitch quickly to avoid the problems Dons faced last season when it came to late arrivals.

Martin was often vocal of Dons' slow start last term, with the arrivals of Jerome and Scott Fraser - the pair who'd end up as the club's top scorers - missed pre-season and took time to find their feet. Already with a week of pre-season done too, getting new faces in quickly must now be top of the agenda.

As ever though, that's easier said than done. Exeter's undisclosed fee for Nombe will give the club some extra spending money and it should come in handy. If Peterborough's Director of Football Barry Fry is to be believed, Dons were priced-out of a move for striker Mo Eisa in January before plumping for Grigg on loan. Eisa was out of favour at London Road last season and after Posh secured promotion to the Championship, could be available again this summer should Dons wish to resurrect that interest.

The only other striker touted in Dons' direction recently is Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United. The 25-year-old hit nine goals in 38 games for the Scottish Premiership side and is entering the final year of his contract at Tannadice.

Sam Nombe left for Exeter City

Dons could also venture into the loan market too, with recently successes including Grigg and Carlton Morris, who went on to impress at Barnsley last season after leaving Stadium MK.