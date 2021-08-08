MK Dons celebrate

Bolton Wanderers 3-3 MK Dons: Toby Lock's Player Ratings

It was not to be the happy ending MK Dons felt they deserved on Saturday as Bolton scored a stoppage time equaliser at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:50 am
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:52 am

Here's how we rated the players in the League One opening day fixture.

1. Laurie Walker - 4.5

Poor playing short passes, and was clearly told to go longer in the second to avoid catastrophe. On a bad day for the keepers, spent more time picking the ball out the net than making saves

Buy photo

2. Warren O'Hora - 6

Could have given away a first half penalty, but made up for a few little errors with a vital challenge on Doyle as he shaped to shoot. Won't be happy with conceding three though.

Buy photo

3. Harry Darling - 5.5

An unusually error-strewn performance from the normally reliable centre-back.

Buy photo

4. Daniel Harvie - 6.5

As the game got a bit spicy, typically it was Harvie at the centre of it. Provided the cross for Boateng to score Dons' third late on.

Buy photo
Bolton WanderersPlayer ratingsBolton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4