Boss Alexander disappointed as MK Dons are denied by rock-bottom Sutton

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander, (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Dons were taking on a side that had lost seven straight games in Sky Bet League Two, but found themselves 1-0 down at the break thanks to a powerful header from Omar Sowunmi after 37 minutes.

Skipper Alex Gilbey equalised eight minutes into the second half with a 20-yard strike, and despite big chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner.

Gilbey did almost clinch all three points but failed to convert a teasing Mo Eisa cross in the dying minutes, and Dons were also indebted to a clutch of good saves from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to secure their point.

"We weren't good enough in the first half, we didn't commit to what we had done in the previous game at Oxford," said a downbeat Alexander.

"I thought we were almost waiting to see how the game panned out.

"They got their goal from a set-piece, which was always going to be a danger, and then in the second half we showed more urgency.

"We passed the ball better and with a purpose and commitment, and deservedly got back into the game.

"I then felt we had spells we should have took advantage of and got another goal, but you are always wary of having to defend against Sutton, certainly when they put so many balls in towards your box.

"We had to manage both sides of the game.

"We are disappointed with a point, but I am also disappointed with how we approached the first half.

"We got sucked into a game that didn't suit us, and we need to learn from that and be better."

The draw leaves MK Dons in 10th place in the league two table, one point outside the play-offs and three points off the top three.