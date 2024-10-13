Boss LIndsay 'frustrated' as shot-shy MK Dons are beaten by high-flying Port Vale

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey applauds the fans after Saturday's defeat to Port Vale (Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Boss Scott Lindsay was left 'really frustrated' as MK Dons suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

Dons had plenty of possession throughout the encounter at Stadium MK but created very few chances, before Vale sealed the victory with a 77th-minute strike from substitute Antwoine Hackford.

And the Dons boss admitted his side were so powder-puff in attack that he felt he could have played in goal for Vale, who are now the new leaders of SkyBet League Two.

"I am really frustrated with the fact that we have all the ball and don't create any goalscoring opportunities," said Lindsay.

"Once we went 1-0 down it then looked like we wanted to score, which is disappointing because we have done a lot of work on it.

"We wanted to create, and we have in past games, but we didn't see that on Saturday.

"In the end we are changing our shape to get two forwards on the pitch to try and create something.

"I said at half-time that I could feel it was going to be a 1-0 game, and I said 'don't let it be them', because we played so well in the firts hakf without threatening.

"We know they would counter-attack and sit in and make it difficult for us to break them down, but we didn't have any guile, we didn't have any conviction, and didn't have any real aggression to go and win the game.

"I was disappointed by the fact we never tested them, and certainly didn't test the goalkeeper - I could have played in goal for Port Vale."

Dons did start brightly and striker Tommy Leigh had two goals disallowed in the opening 30 minutes, with one for handball and the other for offside.

Lindsay said: "I haven't seen them back yet but I think it probably was handball, although I am not sure about the offside."

Dons, who are 15th in the league two table and six points off the play-offs, now have a free week before they travel to Morecambe on Saturday.