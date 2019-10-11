Boss Tisdale admits even victory at Rovers won't put an end to 'fundamental issues' upsetting injury-hit MK Dons

Paul Tisdale has admitted that even if MK Dons end their losing streak at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, it won't be the end of the 'fundamental issues' he and the club are facing.

The Dons travel to the south west on the back of four straight defeats in Sky Bet League One.

Injuries have hit Tisdale's plans hard over the past month or so, and with several players not expected back any time soon, the Dons boss admits he and his players simply have to 'navigate the next month or two'.

And he admits that even claiming a win at the Memorial Stadium won't mean he and his team are 'back on track'.

Dons were well beaten at home last weekend, going down 3-0 to Burton Albion, and Tisdale felt that performance was more down to the team's lack of 'rhtyhm' due to the injury problems, rather than any lack of effort from his players.

"Putting in an average performance is very rarely down to attitude or application, it will be because of some kind of rhythm issue, and let's be honest, we have not had rhythm for a while," said the MK Dons boss.

"There are plenty of reasons why we are not settled into our pattern of play, and we just have to navigate through the next month or two.

"It's not going to be a case of winning a game and we are back on track, we have some fundamental issues with a plan of tactics or pattern of play that we work on, and we are not able to do that.

"We have to use our wherewithal and maybe put in a performance that gets us a result, and then we will see where we are after that.

"We have to take it one game at a time, I know that is a cliche, but it is true, and not we must lose faith in what we are doing.

"We have got good players who are worthy of playing in this league, but altogether we just haven't got the pattern we wanted.

"We are going to have deal with it, the players have to stick together and realise that I understand, that I am not going to be small-minded about things.

"We stick together, and with these things you can get through them and it will then be all forgotten about in a month or two."