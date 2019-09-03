Bouncing back was vital - Tis

Paul Tisdale was pleased to see his side bounce back from a poor performance against Accrington with a comfortable 3-0 win over Stevenage.

The Leasing.com Trophy game at the Lamex Stadium proved something of a cruise for Dons as Conor McGrandles fired the visitors ahead after 18 minutes, before Sam Nombe's brace in the second half wrapped it up.

Saturday's disappointing show at the Wham Stadium was fresh in the mind of Tisdale, who wanted his side to show a lot more want and desire.

"We were competitive, and that's all I asked for after Saturday's result," he said. "There are only so many sessions I can coach on a Monday.

"We had a very poor weekend, but the players responded. It was more like a footballing performance I wanted to see, but it is a building block. We've had some average performances recently and we needed a wholehearted performance.

"As a manager, I'll take that today. We'll need a lot more going forward, but it's a good start. We needed to gain some confidence after being wishy-washy on Saturday."

Nombe's double could well have been a hat-trick when he was teed up by Baily Cargill in the final five minutes, only for the striker to blast his effort over the crossbar. Tisdale though was pleased for the 20-year-old as he netted his second and thirds goals of the week, following up his strike against Southend last week.

The manager added: "Well done to Sam, I'm delighted for him, he did his bit. I think he was surprised to have it laid to him on a plate by Baily! I have to say, he just wasn't expecting it. He did really well, he worked his socks off and typified the performance.