Bowery becomes Dons' fourth summer signing

Striker Jordan Bowery was impressed by Paul Tisdale's 'brutally honest' nature in convincing him to sign for MK Dons.

The 27-year-old scored 22 goals in 109 appearances during a two-year spell at the Alexandra Stadium, and makes the move to Stadium MK after their promotion to League One.

Bowery is Dons' fourth signing of the summer, following the captures of Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson and Joe Mason.

After meeting Paul Tisdale, Bowery said he already has a lot of respect for the manager's up-front nature and honesty which helped convince him to make the move.

He said: "I've never experienced before. He came to me with stats about how the team plays, it was really exciting. You've got managers who can promise you the world, tell you you will be starting, but he was brutally honest with me. I couldn't give him any more credit and I already have a lot of belief in him.

"It's a great stadium, it's up there with one of the best ground in the country. You couldn't ask for a better place to come. I've just come in, have been shown around and you don't see this sort of place in League One.

"League One is a good challenge, there are some massive teams in there too. But if the fans back us, hopefully we can get another promotion.

"I like the way the manager plays, but the club is huge. It's better than where it is at the minute. It's a Championship club. The style of football is good to watch and it will be good to play in."

Bowery, whose contract with Crewe expired at the end of last season, was pleased to have wrapped up the move ahead of pre-season training.

He added: "You don't want to be joining halfway through a pre-season campaign, when everyone is already fit. It's nice to be in the door when the first day comes. It should be good. Everyone should be in a good mood, but it's a new season. You can't dwell on the past, and you have to push on for the future.

"I'm an athletic powerful player, I'll always give 100 per cent. My work rate is one of the best and I know I can score goals. My main attribute is my athleticism and power I can bring to get the ball up the pitch."