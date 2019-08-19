Bowery hopes hard work will keep him in the team

After string of energetic performances and a goal against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, Jordan Bowerty hopes he has done enough to keep himself in the MK Dons starting 11.

Bowery, a free transfer in the summer after leaving Crewe Alexandra, swiped home Dons' first equaliser in the 3-2 defeat at Adams Park at the weekend, drawing praise from his manager.

Playing alongside last season's top scorer Kieran Agard, and with fellow summer signing Rhys Healey waiting in the wings to get back into the side, Bowery says he has been pleased with his start to life at MK Dons, but knows he will have to keep his performances up or risk losing his place in the starting 11.

"I think I've done reasonably well," he said. "I'd have liked a goal earlier than three games in, but I'll always give 100 per cent for the team. I've got to work hard, especially if I'm not scoring because there's so much competition.

"With Rhys coming back, so I've got to do my best to keep the shirt. I'll do my best to do as well as I can."

Speaking after the Wycombe game, manager Paul Tisdale added: "I thought he and Kieran played really well. He took his goal well, he had a few chances, but good for him. When it comes in a defeat, it can get overlooked but well done to him."