Bowery wanted more pre-season goals in Dons colours

Jordan Bowery admitted he felt like his first Dons goal would never come before he lashed home their fifth against St Neots on Tuesday night.

Bowery, a summer signing after his release from Crewe, blasted home Jack Davies' cross seven minutes after coming on at the break, adding to goals from Baily Cargill, Hiram Boateng, Kieran Agard and Callum Brittain - who went on to bag a brace in the 6-0 win.

The 28-year-old netted eight goals for Crewe in League 2 last year, but after going goal-less against Brackley Town, Welwyn Garden City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Northampton Town, Bowery said he was relieved to get his first against St Neots.

"It was nice to get off the mark - I didn't think it was ever going to come," he said. "It came from some good build-up play down the left, Jack (Davies) played a great cross in, I've got in front of my man, it's hit me in the chest and I've been able to volley it in. The keeper thought 'there's nothing I can do!' so I stuck it in the net!

"I'm match fit now, I've got to know the lads, I know how they play, and I think I've done well. I've not got the goals I would have wanted, but hopefully I'm saving them for the season."

On Dons performance in the win at the Premier Plus Stadium, Bowery added: "It was a good run out for the lads considering what's going on. It was good to get another 45 minutes each. It was good to get the goals as well, the supporters and for the confidence."