Bowery wants to be Dons' top-scorer

Jordan Bowery wants to see his name on top of the scoring lists this season.

The striker has scored just once in 10 appearances since signing in the summer after his release from Crewe Alexandra.

Bowery's only goal of the season came against Wycombe

While last season's top scorer Kieran Agard too has struggled in front of goal this season, with the same stats, youngster Sam Nombe is leading the way with four goals.

Though it is still early days, Bowery said he is trying not to get frustrated with his lack of goals but wants to end the season on top.

"There is good competition but we all want the goals and to be top scorer at the end of the season," he said. "Every striker wants to score, that's your job. But I have to be patient, I can't get frustrated. If you do, your head gets down and that's when things get worse. I've got to stay positive, and hopefully get more goals.

"The main thing is the team though. If I'm not scoring, hopefully Sam Nombe is or Kieran is."

With news of Dons' training ground being built at the Bowl, Bowery added: "It's always nice to have a base that's yours, nice facilities. Woughton has been good though, the pitches are nice, but it's great to have a secure place to meet and train."