Boyce at the double as Burton Albion condemn MK Dons to a fourth league defeat in a row

MK Dons suffered their fourth-straight league defeat in their inaugural meeting with Burton Albion.

Paul Tisdale’s side did little to dampen the gathering discontent at Stadium MK, as Albion recorded their first league win in three games thanks to a brace from Liam Boyce and Oliver Sarkic’s first league goal of the season.

Nigel Clough’s side should have taken the lead inside eight minutes when MK keeper Lee Nicholls’ fluffed clearance fell at the feet of Burton’s Ryan Edwards, before Nicholls scrambled back to tip Edwards’ shot wide.

Jordan Bowery went close for the Dons minutes later after turning his man on the edge of the Burton box before firing goalwards, forcing keeper Keiran O’Hara into a testing save.

Albion took a deserved lead on 32 minutes when Nathan Broadhead’s long ball from inside his own half found Sarkic inside the MK box, whose first-time pass across goal to Boyce left the 28-year-old with a routine header past MK keeper Nicholls for his fifth goal of the season.

Clough’s side were dominating proceedings and should have added a second just before the break when Nathan Broadhead raced through on goal before firing goalwards, forcing Nicholls into yet another save.

Sarkic double Burton’s lead inside 54 minutes with a fine left-footed finish from the edge of MK box for his first league goal of the season.

Dons boss Tisdale rolled the dice at half-time, bringing on academy graduate Dylan Asonganyi.

The youngster should have done better when he was left unmarked inside the Burton box with only keeper O’Hara left to beat, but fluffed his lines and fired well wide.

MK frontman Bowery was an isolated figure throughout, but was flicked through on goal on 77 minutes and race in on goal, only to fire straight into the chest of Albion keeper O’Hara.

Former Dons winger Lloyd Dyer was brought on as a second half substitute for Burton, and he went close to adding a third after beating Callum Brittain for pace and firing goalwards, forcing Nicholls into a save.

Boyce added a third and his second of the game late on to round off a comfortable for Clough’s side, who recorded their first league win in three games.